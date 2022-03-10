Amy Schumer says she got liposuction because she was ‘tired of looking at myself in the mirror’

Amy Schumer Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amy Schumer spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her recent decision to get liposuction.

The Oscars 2022 co-host revealed she was “tired of looking at myself in the mirror.”

“Everybody on camera is doing this shit,” she added.

Amy Schumer recently spoke candidly about her recent decision to get liposuction.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of her Oscars hosting debut, where she’ll share the stage with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, Schumer explained that she simply wanted to like her body again.

“It’s not about needing to be slamming because I’ve never been famous for being hot,” she said, “but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror.”

Schumer first revealed that she had undergone the fat removal procedure in an Instagram post back in January when she tagged her plastic surgeon.

The comedian explained in the caption that she “never thought” she would get liposuction but “after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40” she changed her mind.

Schumer had her appendix and uterus removed back in September after an endometriosis diagnosis — a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus — and the birth of her son, Gene, in May 2019 via C-section.

The comedian told THR that her openness about getting surgery is deliberate.

“Everybody on camera is doing this shit, I just wanted to be real about it,” she added, physically noting an area on her body that couldn’t be solved by “grilled chicken and walks.”

Earlier this month, Schumer discussed her liposuction for the first time publicly on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, “Dear Chelsea.”

“I got liposuction,” she told Handler. “I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear ‘liposuction’ I was just like, that’s so crazy to me, and I would say, ‘I’m not ever going to do anything.'”