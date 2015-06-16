Comedian Amy Schumer left a 1000% tip for her student waiter

Comedian Amy Schumer made one working college student’s day this week when she left him a $US500 tip on her $US49 bill at Peter’s Clam Bar on Long Island.

Schumer had an “engaging, animated conversation with her server, Ryan,” reports Page Six, during which the server mentioned that he was “a college student working two jobs to fund his education.”

At the end of the meal, Schumer left the 1,000% tip for her waiter.

As for why she’s so generous, Schumer explained to E! News on Monday: “I waited tables for a long time, so when a waiter is sweet and does a good job I like to leave a really big tip. I can’t believe it’s a news story but hey everybody should tip a lot, that job is hard.”

She continued, “I left a chick $US600 on a $US100 tab. She was a great bartender in Boston at the Mandarin Oriental. I feel crazy lucky I’m in a position to do that.”

NOW WATCH: Amy Schumer gives a brutally honest interview about her sex life



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.