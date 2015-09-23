Amy Schumer just landed a ~ $10 million book deal

Matthew Peyton/Comedy Central Amy Schumer is on top of the world with a hit movie, an Emmy-winning TV show, and lots of celebrity friends.

The year of Amy Schumer continues as news that the “Trainwreck” star has landed a seven-figure book deal is making the rounds.

EW reports that it has confirmed that the comedienne has just sold her book for an $US8 to 10 million sum.

Her Emmy win for “Inside Amy Schumer” on Sunday didn’t even factor into the sell. Bidding apparently ended on Friday.

It took some confidence on Schumer’s agent’s part to get the deal done. He sent the proposal to every publishing house in Manhattan. Publishers couldn’t even get a meeting with Schumer unless they made a bid on the book first.

With this big deal, Schumer joins the likes of other funny gals who’ve turned to writing books, including Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling

, and

Amy Poehler.

Schumer’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for confirmation.

NOW WATCH: Amy Schumer gives a brutally honest interview about her sex life



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.