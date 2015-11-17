Amy Schumer launched a site that helps women re-entering the workforce understand how to dress

Between “Trainwreck” and “Inside Amy Schumer,” comedian Amy Schumer is having the biggest year of her career.

Now, she’s using her clout to give back.

Schumer co-founded Stylefund with “Trainwreck” costume designer Lisa Evans. Stylefund “helps women create their individual style to step out into the world with confidence,” and especially focuses on dressing women, primarily veterans, who are re-entering the workforce.

“It’s such a stressful thing for women, and clothes only go up to a size 12. And then they just send you out to a field and are like, ‘here’s a tarp!’ The proportions change and that message… it’s just awful,” Schumer told Alec Baldwin during an interview on his podcast, “Here’s the Thing.”

The media’s depiction of women also inspired Schumer to launch Stylefund.

“The images that we see of these women every day all over magazines and TV — and now with this huge celebrity culture — that’s not how people look. And you just feel like, ‘well, I’m disgusting and I’m not worthy of love,'” Schumer said.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

