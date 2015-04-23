Amy Schumer caused quite a stir on last night's Time 100 gala red carpet

Amy Schumer was feeling frisky Tuesday night as she walked the red carpet during the star-studded Time 100 gala in New York City.

Schumer had the unfortunate luck of hitting the press line at the same time as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and stepped aside as the king and queen of the carpet posed for photographers.

Not content to merely watch the flashbulb spectacle, Schumer joking threw herself down on the red carpet in front of Kimye.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian are NOT amused: http://t.co/78sZ2gV5T9 pic.twitter.com/HSg2Lc21LQ

— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 22, 2015

Amy Schumer is my hero pic.twitter.com/mZ06V2PSaK

— Mia Aquino (@SocialMia) April 22, 2015

While the couple didn’t seem too amused by the incident, they quickly laughed it off and kept walking as Schumer made a big dramatic stink about it.

Schumer later told Time about the stunt: “I saw them and said to my publicist, ‘Can I pretend to fall?’ and she said, ‘I can’t stop you.'”

After the incident, Schumer stuck around the red carpet in time to heckle Bradley Cooper, yelling the Time magazine cover star’s name — “Bradley! Bradley!” — like a starstruck teenage fan.

Cooper eventually embraced Schumer and the two posed for photos together.

After the photo op, Schumer joked to the press line, “We’re engaged!”

Amy Schumer, Bradley Cooper, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West were all named one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.