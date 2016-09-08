Nobody wants to buy Amy Schumer's 'tiny' New York City apartment

Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival

It turns out Amy Schumer’s “tiny” one-bedroom Upper West Side Manhattan co-op isn’t actually so tiny.

Though last year the comedian joked about how, despite her fame, she still lives in a one-bedroom walk-up apartment, she neglected to mention that it was also a penthouse.

It’s located on the top floor of a beautiful brownstone building, steps from the Museum of Natural History and a block away from Central Park. She bought the apartment for $1.695 million in September 2014, Curbed NY reports.

Schumer quietly listed the apartment last November for $2.075 million, as was first reported by the New York Post. Now, nearly a year later, the price on the cosy space has been reduced to $1.625 million with new brokers.

Modlin Group now has the listing.

The apartment is no typical New York shoe box -- it's actually a penthouse on the top floor of an Upper West Side brownstone. Modlin Group A gorgeous stone entryway with a wooden door allows entrance into the five-unit co-op building. Compass Real Estate Schumer wasn't kidding about the walk-up, however. The apartment is on the fifth floor, and there's no elevator. At least the hallways are nice. Compass Real Estate Once you finally get into the apartment, however, it's positively adorable. The new listing for the apartment shows these rooms bare, but here's what the place used to look like inside. Compass Real Estate Charm and character present themselves. Compass Real Estate Original touches like the fireplace are thoughtfully combined with updated ones like the ceiling fan and the bookcase. Though the dining room and the living room are combined, there's enough space for both. Compass Real Estate The kitchen is small but filled with luxury appliances and an open-cabinet layout. A skylight provides plenty of light. Compass Real Estate The bedroom also has an original fireplace and is quite spacious. Compass Real Estate The black-and-white tiled bathroom is also quite large. Compass Real Estate There's exclusive access to the building's private roof deck on top of the space, complete with greenery and a garden. Compass Real Estate

