Amy Schumer opens up about the rape scandal that rocked the comedy world

While on a press tour for her book “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo,” Amy Schumer has had to address the comments made by one of her “Inside Amy Schumer” writers about rape.

And now she’s talking about the controversy in more detail with Charlie Rose, and why she thinks people should be more focused on the larger issue: the alleged rape.

Earlier this week, comedian Kurt Metzger posted comments on his Facebook page (he’s since deleted it) defending an alleged rapist. Metzger has starred in episodes of Schumer’s Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer” and has writing credits on the show. Fans of Schumer contacted her on social media to ask her to fire Metzger.

Schumer responded with this tweet:

I didn’t fire Kurt. He isn’t a writer for my show because we aren’t making the show anymore. There are no writers for it.

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016

This led many to think Schumer was saying the show is done for good. But she cleared that up with another tweet:

#InsideAmySchumer is not cancelled. @ComedyCentral has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn’t be happier there. I am just touring

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016

An excerpt of her interview with Rose, which will air on Friday night, has gone online, and it shows her talking about why Metzger has been an important part of her show, while also pointing out that she’s asked him to stop with his Facebook rants.

“Kurt’s my friend,” she told Rose. “I love him. I’m not on Facebook so I don’t read his crazy rants. Like he just — he gets something from going after people, making them mad. That is not representative of me at all. I — and, you know, I’ve asked him, just, ‘can you just stop?’ Because it comes back to me.”

Schumer went on to object to the fact that “the focus is on him rather than on… the real main problem.” At which point Rose offered, “you mean a smart understanding of what rape has become.”

That is indeed what she meant.

“To focus your energy on online trolling, if I did that, I wouldn’t get anything done,” she said. “Let’s focus on actually getting the problem done.”

Watch the Charlie Rose clip below:

