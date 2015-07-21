Amy Schumer's unique road to becoming an A-list comedy star

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Before ‘Trainwreck’ and an Emmy nod, Amy Schumer grew up bankrupt in NYC.

Amy Schumer is officially a bonafide Hollywood star.

The 34-year-old comedienne’s debut film “Trainwreck” opened to impressive box office numbers this weekend, and she recently earned her first Emmy nomination as an actress for her hit Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer.”

But Schumer’s rise to fame wasn’t easy. Here’s how the stand up comic from New York became a Hollywood star.

