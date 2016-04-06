This size 6 actress is calling out Glamour magazine for saying she's 'plus size'

Amy Schumer isn’t thrilled with Glamour magazine.

The magazine released a “plus size is beautiful” issue, featuring curvy supermodel Ashley Graham on the cover.

But comedian Amy Schumer caught that Glamour put her in the mix with plus size women without even checking with her.

More importantly, Schumer isn’t plus size. She stressed that she doesn’t look down on plus size women, though, she just wants female consumers to know the difference.

“I think there’s nothing wrong with being plus size. Beautiful healthy women. Plus size is considered size 16 in America. I go between a size 6 and an 8,” Schumer wrote on Instagram. “@glamourmag put me in their plus size only issue without asking or letting me know and it doesn’t feel right to me. Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus size? What are your thoughts? Mine are not cool glamour not glamourous.”



The issue was a special edition that proudly declared women could be “chic at any size.”



Glamour released a statement to CNN responding to the incident, claiming that the magazine never said specifically that Schumer is plus size.

“First off, we love Amy, and our readers do too — which is why we featured her on the cover of Glamour last year,” the statement reads. “The cover line on this special edition — which is aimed at women size 12 and up — simply says ‘Women Who Inspire Us,’ since we believe her passionate and vocal message of body positivity IS inspiring, as is the message of the many other women, of all sizes, featured.”

“The edition did not describe her as plus-size. We are sorry if we offended her in any way,” the statement adds.

Though not plus size, Schumer has certainly been a part of the same body positive movement that is challenging retailers and other companies to rethink their strategies.

Last year, she famously tweeted a photo of herself declaring, “I am a size 6 and have no plans of changing. This is it. Stay on or get off. Kisses!”

I am a size 6 and have no plans of changing. This is it. Stay on or get off. Kisses! pic.twitter.com/6IsEfFOwAD — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) February 12, 2015

Additionally, she was featured in last year’s Pirelli calendar. Annie Leibovitz photographed a group of distinguished women, such as Serena Williams, Patti Smith, and Ava DuVernay, putting the focus of sexiness onto what women can accomplish.



“Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you Annie Leibovitz!” Schumer wrote.

