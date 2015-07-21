Amy Schumer says these are the biggest differences between how male and female comics are treated

Scott Roth/AP ‘Trainwreck’ star Amy Schumer is featured on the cover of this month’s GQ magazine.

In a new interview for her controversial GQ cover story, comedian Amy Schumer opened up about the challenges female comics face in today’s industry.

Speaking from her own experience of working the stand-up circuit for years, the “Trainwreck” star explained how comedy audiences tend to subject female comedians to an unfair level of scrutiny.

“I’ve opened for male comics for years and see the difference in the treatment. It’s the expectation of how a woman is going to be, or should be: Be sweet and likable and apologise for stealing oxygen from the world,” Schumer said. “Just be a pleasure and service whatever the experience is. And it’s ‘What a c— — did you just hear her ask for that thing she’s supposed to have?'”

She continued: “All I’ve ever wanted is to be treated like a comedian who’s performing at your venue, who sold it out. Just talk to me how you would talk to Bill Burr, who was here the week before me. Like Patton Oswalt, who’ll be here next week.”

Compared to male comedians, Schumer feels there’s an additional pressure for women in comedy to look attractive.

“[Being a female comic is] exhausting. I’m very annoyed by all the physical stuff — the heels, the makeup, outfits, versus my male counterparts who are rolling out of bed,” Schumer said.

Universal Amy Schumer and Bill Hader in ‘Trainwreck’

While she senses that the tides are turning in terms of how female comics are represented in the media, Schumer is still pessimistic about the treatment that women tend to recieve once they have reached the top of their respective industries.

“Women are accomplishing more and more, and men are plateauing, so there are these insane expectations of how you’ll be,” Schumer said. “You really are kind of encouraged to accomplish everything, and then you get to realise, ‘But not too much — make everybody comfortable.'”

Schumer said her personal consequences of being a female comic have made for “a couple broken relationships” — adding, solemnly, “If you look at most female comedians doing well, they’re alone.”

When the interviewer asked if she’s ever wished she were a man, however, Schumer responded vehemently, with a laugh:

“No,” she said. “That’s disgusting.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.