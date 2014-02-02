Amy Poehler And Andy Samberg Surprise Seth Meyers On His Last 'Weekend Update' Ever

Seth Meyers hosted “Saturday Night Live” segment “Weekend Update” for the last time ever before he takes the reigns as host of the “Late Show” on February 24.

Former “Weekend Update” co-anchor Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, and fan favourite guest-star and club maven “Stefon” (played by Bill Hader) stopped by to wish Meyers well and guide him into a post-“SNL” world.

While Poehler called Meyers “the heart of the show for over a decade,” Fred Armisen walked in front of the camera for a final laugh, briefly reprising his role as former New York Governor David Paterson.

Meyers gave a heartfelt thank you to viewers, saying

“This is the job I always wanted, and I had the best time.”

Watch the complete, funny farewell below.



Weekend Update – Seth Meyers Farewell – SNL 2… by IdolxMuzic

