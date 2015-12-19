Amy Poehler says she 'never cared' about 'Star Wars' in foul-mouthed rant on Seth Meyers

NBC The cast of ‘Sisters’ on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’

Amy Poehler broke down and just couldn’t fake caring about “Star Wars” anymore during Thursday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Poehler appeared alongside Tina Fey and their cast mates from the new movie “Sisters”: Ike Barinholtz, Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, and Maya Rudolph.

The comedy premieres this weekend, just like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” So Meyers thought it would be fun to sell “Sisters” using “Star Wars” characters’ action figures.

Barinholtz and Fey played along, but Poehler just couldn’t hold in her true feelings any longer.

First, she couldn’t recall the name of her figure, Constable Zuvio. And then she just lost it.

“I don’t care. I don’t care about ‘Star Wars’!” she yelled. “And I never f–king did!”

As the audience cheered, she continued, “I’m sorry. I’m tired of pretending. I don’t care about it.”

She then tried to go on with the game, but just couldn’t complete the task.

Watch her hilarious confession at about 1:10 into the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.