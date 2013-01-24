Amy Poehler Stars In Best Buy's Super Bowl Ad [FIRST PHOTOS]

Photo: Best Buy

Best Buy just revealed that “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler will headline it’s third consecutive Super Bowl ad.”Amy Poehler’s Golden Globe performance left us all wanting to see more of her. We are thrilled to feature her in our commercial this year and bring the public another dose of her unparalleled humour,” said Scott Durchslag, Best Buy’s senior vice president of Digital and Marketing. “We know people have high expectations for these ads, and Amy delivers a whole new dimension of entertainment.



While Poehler will certainly make the company seem funny — Durchslag told the Associated Press that “she had a lot of creative control” — will she be able to save it?

Best Buy lost a reported $10 million Q3 2012. But the company has a new CEO who wants to turn things around.

The 30-second spot, created by CP+B and directed by Academy Award nominee Bryan Buckley, aims to spread a simple message.

“Amy is this comedic every person who can make things simple,” Durchslag said. “And Best Buy is trying to accomplish the same thing — make technology simple.” Specifics are yet to be revealed.

Last year Best Buy focused on tech innovators like Instagram founder Kevin Systrom and the year before it went for the wow factor with celebrities like Ozzy Osbourne and Justin Bieber.

Perhaps Poehler is a happy medium.

Here are pictures of Poehler on set:

Photo: Best Buy

The plot hasn’t been revealed, but you can see some dialogue on the screen:

Photo: Best Buy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.