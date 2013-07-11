Amy Poehler Casts 'Game Of Thrones' With 'Parks And Rec' Characters

‘Tom would be Theon Greyjoy, which is not good right now,’ Poehler said.

Amy Poehler is having a love affair with “Game of Thrones.”



Last year, “Parks and Recreation” co-creator Michael Schur tweeted, “FWIW, I’m pretty sure the cast and writers would be up for a 100% cross-over season with Game of Thrones, if they were into it.”

Superfan Poehler responded to the call.

In a recent interview with Time Out New York, she assigned the “Parks and Recreation” cast some new roles in “Game of Thrones.”

She’s confident they would be able to pull off the swap.

“If you put our cast in any other show — “Game of Thrones,” “Mad Men” — we’d all be able to deliver,” Poehler said. “Singing, dancing, drama, sex, documentary — all of it.”

Below are Amy Poehler’s casting recommendations:

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) as Jon Snow (Kit Harington). “Because he’s so tormented.”

Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) as Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane).

April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) as Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) as Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen).

Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) as Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) “would be one of the dragons,” Poehler said.

