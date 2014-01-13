Amy Poehler Had The Best Reaction To Her First Golden Globe Win

After three nominations, Amy Poehler won her first Golden Globe for her role on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

Now in its 6th season, Poehler plays the funny, loveable Leslie Knope.

The actress was up against Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”), Zooey Deschanel (“New Girls”), and Lena Dunham (“Girls”).

She totally didn’t expect her Best Actress win.

