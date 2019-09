Billy Eichner from “Funny or Die’s “Billy on the Street” just premiered his new video with Amy Poehler, in which the two comedians bombard pedestrians with Christmas carols on the streets of New York.

The reactions are priceless, especially when someone doesn’t recognise Poehler at 4:45. Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

