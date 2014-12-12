Sony Chair Amy Pascal Speaks Out For First Time Since Cyberattacks

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety Sony Pictures co-chairwoman Amy Pascal apologised for racist remarks.

Sony Pictures co-chairwoman Amy Pascal stayed silent when thousands of the studio’s employees’ personal info like Social Security numbers were made public, when her private email inbox was hacked to reveal an explosive exchange with producer Scott Rudin, and when the real story leaked of how Sony lost a Steve Jobs biopic to Universal.

But there’s one thing Pascal felt she needed to address — racist remarks she exchanged with Rudin about US President Barack Obama.

In an email exchange leaked Thursday, the two joked that Obama would like movies like “Django Unchained,” “12 Years A Slave,” and “The Butler,” referring to recent movies featuring black men.

After the comments were made public, Pascal said in a statement Thursday:

The content of my emails to Scott were insensitive and inappropriate but are not an accurate reflection of who I am. Although this was a private communication that was stolen, I accept full responsibility for what I wrote and apologise to everyone who was offended.

Earlier in the day, Rudin also apologised for his remarks, saying:

Private emails between friends and colleagues written in haste and without much thought or sensitivity, even when the content of them is meant to be in jest, can result in offence where none was intended. I made a series of remarks that were meant only to be funny, but in the cold light of day, they are in fact thoughtless and insensitive — and not funny at all. To anybody I’ve offended, I’m profoundly and deeply sorry, and I regret and apologise for any injury they might have caused.

The apologies comes as Sony braces for Thursday night’s premiere of “The Interview,” the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy that was denounced by North Korea for its depiction of leader Kim Jong-un. North Korea has been speculated to have been complicit in the series of scary cyberattacks against the studio.

