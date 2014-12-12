Sony Exec Amy Pascal: 'I Don't Want To Be Defined By These Emails After A 30-Year Career'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Sony exec Amy Pascal, here with Matt Damon, opens up in a revealing new interview.

Sony Pictures co-chairwoman, Amy Pascal, is speaking out for the first time since the initial cyber attack on the studio two weeks ago. Well, that is if you don’t counta brief apology she gave Thursday for racist Obama remarks that were leaked from her email inbox.

In a new interview with Deadline, Pascal — whose entire email box was made public by hackers — reveals what it’s been like to be under attack for the past few weeks and more personally in the past few days.

“Mainly, it’s distracting,” Pascal tells Deadline. “I have a company to run, I have movies to get out. I have Annie to get out and The Interview. I have next year’s schedule of films. I have 6000 people who work here.”

Pascal isn’t letting the hack slow her down. “I’m not a victim here. I’m going to be fine,” she assures. “I didn’t want to make this about me. Everyone at this company has been violated and nobody here deserved this.”

But there is one leaked email that bothers Pascal the most, in which she made racist remarks about President Obama liking movies such as “12 years A Slave,” “The Butler,” and “Django Unchained.”

“The most hurt email came out…I’m so disappointed in myself, that I ever would have had such a lapse in my thinking,” Pascal laments.

When Deadline reporter Mike Fleming Jr. asked pascal if she apologised to Obama directly, the Sony honcho replied: “I don’t know Barack Obama. I worked really hard for him in both of his campaigns. I am inspired by him. I…I’m embarrassed, deeply.”

In the wake of the released emails, Pascal has a plea for the public.

“I would ask that they reserve some kind of judgment about those stolen emails defining someone. This one email was really hard for me. Otherwise, I realise I’m just going to have to move forward. I cannot worry every day, about the next thing that’s going to be read by the town about me, something I said in a moment of weakness, stupidity or tactlessness.

Pascal relates the Sony hacking to other security breaches that have happened this year. “This could have happened to anyone,” she says. “It happened to Target and it happened to Home Depot. This is what’s happening, and we have to figure out how to defend ourselves and how to take care of ourselves in this new world.”

In the end, Pascal just hopes the current scandal won’t tarnish her work in the industry.

“I don’t want to be defined by these emails, after a 30 year career.”

As for who’s behind the massive hack, Pascal remains mum.

“That’s not something I can talk about and that can’t be my focus here. For me, this is about moving forward….No one will tell us what movies to release, ever. Nobody should be able to intimidate a company to not to do its business.”

Read Pascal’s revealing full interview on Deadline here >



