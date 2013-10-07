Phil Mickelson's Wife Pushed Lindsey Vonn's Golf Cart Up A Hill At The President's Cup

The final day of the President’s Cup has been anticlimactic (the U.S. team won easily).

The most exciting news — as it has been all week — came off the course and involved some players’ wives and girlfriends.

When Amy Mickelson (Phil’s wife) and Lindsey Vonn (Tiger Woods’ girlfriend) got their golf cart stuck in the mud, Amy had to get out and help push. It produced this fantastic GIF from Adam Sarson:

The President’s Cup in general has been a bit of a snoozer, and the wives have been stealing all the headlines.

