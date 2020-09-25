Amy McGrath, Mitch McConnell's Senate opponent, demands that Kentucky's AG release the full grand jury report that led to no charges for Breonna Taylor's killing

Daniel Shular/Insider Amy McGrath, a Democrat who is running against Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell, visited the memorial. ‘I really believe that Attorney General Cameron should release the full grand jury investigative report because Louivillians, Kentuckians, and the family of Breonna and everyone should be able to see that to make that judgment. Part of what we are as a nation is making sure we have transparency and to me that’s a really important piece of this. Let’s have a transparent investigation, lets release it to everyone’. ‘In the meantime, let’s focus on making sure we elect leaders who will work for change.’

People flocked to a Louisville memorial honouring Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed after officers entered her home on a no-knock warrant.

On Wednesday, three officers involved in the incident were not indicted in relation to Taylor’s death.

The decision sparked protests across the state and across the country demanding justice for Taylor.

Amy McGrath, a Democrat who is running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat in Kentucky, also visited Taylor’s memorial, demanding that the Kentucky Attorney General release the full grand jury report for Taylor’s case.

“I really believe that Attorney General Cameron should release the full grand jury investigative report because Louivillians, Kentuckians, and the family of Breonna and everyone should be able to see that to make that judgment,” McGrath said.

“Let’s have a transparent investigation, let’s release it to everyone,” she continued. “In the meantime, let’s focus on making sure we elect leaders who will work for change.”

A memorial honouring Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed after officers entered her home on a no-knock warrant, was erected in Louisville, Kentucky, where she lived.

On Wednesday, former Det. Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, and Det. Miles Cosgrove were not indicted in relation to Taylor’s death. A Kentucky grand jury charged Hankison with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s apartment and potentially endangering her next-door neighbours. Hankison was fired from the department earlier this year.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said a grand jury found that two of the three officers were justified in their actions on the night of Taylor’s death, saying it was an act of self-defence.

Amy McGrath, a Democrat who is running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat in Kentucky, also visited Taylor’s memorial, demanding that Cameron release the full grand jury report for Taylor’s case.

A memorial for Breonna Taylor is placed at the apartment where she was killed earlier this year in Louisville, Kentucky.

Daniel Shular/Insider

A handwritten note hangs as part of a memorial for Taylor at the apartment where she died.

Daniel Shular/Insider

Candles hold a note in place on the ground as part of the memorial for Taylor.

Daniel Shular/Insider

Activists wait outside the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections for protesters who were arrested on Wednesday during demonstrations. Police arrested 127 people in total on Wednesday.

Daniel Shular/Insider

Antwain Milliner said he feels “like people are going to get more animosity” following the shooting of two Louisville police officers Wednesday night. “It’s going to make police look at individuals differently, the people, the citizens.”

Daniel Shular/Insider Milliner stands near Jefferson Square Park on Sept. 24, 2020 in downtown Louisville.

Louisville resident Aaron Johnson stands next to his grill in Jefferson Square Park before handing out food.

Daniel Shular/Insider

Rev. Raymond Johnson from Marion, South Carolina, spoke with people gathered in Jefferson Square Park.

Daniel Shular/Insider

“It’s been very peaceful. I came here to march tonight, I want love, I come to pray,” Johnson said. “I can understand they’re frustrated, but I don’t want to take that frustration in violence.”

He added: “I think tonight is going to be a lot calmer.”

Johnson spoke with fellow Vietnam war vet Richard Dickerson, who came to Louisville from Alabama.

Daniel Shular/Insider

“Things that happened in Vietnam, you’re in a war zone. Forty years later, I’m back – I don’t expect to see that,” Johnson said, comparing his experience in Vietnam with Black Americans who have been recently killed by police in the United States.

Names of Black people who have been killed by police are placed in a circle around Taylor’s memorial.

Daniel Shular/Insider

Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath greeted Louisville resident Michael Dorsey in Jefferson Square Park.

Daniel Shular/Insider

Dorsey said he doesn’t “understand what David Cameron saw” following his announcement that none of the three officers were charged for Breonna Taylor’s death.

“It’s kinda obvious that they’re not really going to do anything, but hopefully we can take this situation, and maybe next time the laws are gonna change and views are gonna change,” Dorsey said. “I think we’re gonna begin start loving each other.”

Mauro Jones, 61, of Louisville writes, “The laws were meant to slaughter us,” with chalk on the ground in Jefferson Square Park.

Daniel Shular/Insider

“I knew they weren’t gonna find them guilty of her murder, I already knew, they never do,” Jones said regarding the Taylor case indictment. “I just really think they’re above the law.”

Reverend Karleen Jung said she found out about the decision to not indict the three police officers in Taylor’s death after finishing up a food ministry event.

Daniel Shular/Insider Jung sits in Jefferson Square Park on Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I’m here with a couple of colleagues, we kind of exchanged messages last night and decided we needed to come down here,” Jung said. “Ultimately, the issue in our city – and really, in our country – is very systemic. It’s about changing laws.”

