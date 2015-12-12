'Transparent' star Amy Landecker says she had a 'freak-out' after the overnight success of the Amazon show

Amazon Amy Landecker, left, with Jeffrey Tambor on Amazon’s ‘Transparent.’

Amy Landecker had an unexpected reaction to the instant success of her show, Amazon’s “Transparent.”

“Everybody was like, ‘It will be the happiest time of your life.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no,'” the actress recently told Business Insider.

Landecker, who’s been in numerous TV shows and movies including “Louie” and “A Serious Man,” plays Sarah Pfefferman, the eldest daughter of Jeffrey Tambor’s transgender character Maura Pfefferman. During season one, Sarah deals with her divorce and reignites a romance with a woman from college, Tammy (Melora Hardin). The just-released season two begins with their wedding.

The first season finished shooting in August of last year. By the end of September, it debuted on Amazon, critics raved, and many viewers binged the entire thing.

“I had a really strange reaction last year,” Landecker explained. “It was almost like not in any way a significant or important [reaction], but a kind of postpartum depression. It all happened really fast, and we were in this cocoon of creativity. I’d been a theatre actor my whole life, and I just wasn’t used to rapid consumption. It just came out and everybody else had this thing. It was a really weird reaction.”

Amazon Amy Landecker and Melora Hardin play an engaged couple on ‘Transparent.’

Worried she was using “pretentious actor-speak,” Landecker said that she’s much more prepared for the response, even devotion, to the show’s second season, which debuts today just after the Golden Globes handed out three nominations to the show and its stars Tambor and Judith Light on Thursday.

“It’s a very personal show to shoot,” Landecker said. “And I’m learning now as the second season comes out that part of it is just going through this very personal process and then sharing it with everybody. It’s a slightly disorienting experience. It’s really fantastic and you’re thrilled that everybody is happy and enjoying it. It’s much better this year than it was last year. I’m getting more through it, but I was totally shocked by my minor freak-out.”

The second season of “Transparent” is available on Friday, December 11, on Amazon.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

