Amy Klobuchar said she was diagnosed with and treated for stage 1A breast cancer this year

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she was diagnosed with and treated for stage 1A breast cancer this year.

In a statement she posted on Medium, the Minnesota Democrat chronicled her journey to recovery, which started in February when she was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram.

“After a number of other tests, I returned to Mayo [Clinic] and had a lumpectomy on the right breast which involved the removal of the cancer. In May, I completed a course of radiation treatment, and after additional follow-up visits, it was determined in August that the treatment went well,” she wrote.

She continued: “Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear, but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.”

Klobuchar took the opportunity to call out the fact that many have been delaying routine physicals due to the pandemic, and encouraged Americans to see their doctors if they have been avoiding appointments.

