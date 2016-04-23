A 16-year-old girl died after a fight broke out in her school's bathroom

Screenshot/ABC Action News Students at the Howard High School of Technology grieve the loss of their classmate.

A 16-year-old girl died after a fight broke out in the girls’ bathroom at a Delaware high school, The New York Times reported.

Amy Inita Joyner-Francis, whom police have not identified but local news source The News Journal identified by name, was a sophomore at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington, Delaware.

A statement from the school indicated that a “physical altercation” began in the girl’s bathroom at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 21.

“She was fighting a girl, and then that’s when all these other girls started banking her — like, jumping her — and she hit her head on the sink,” Kayla Wilson, a student at Howard High school, told a local TV station, according to The Associated Press

. Wilson was in a bathroom stall when the fight broke out.

Joyner-Francis was then airlifted by helicopter to AI duPont Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Neither the school, nor local police, have provided additional details about the injuries she sustained or the details of the fight. The police are conducting an investigation.

Two female students have been questioned by the police, Wilmington police Chief Bobby Cummings told The News Journal.



Howard High School and the surrounding community are mourning Joyner-Francis’ death.

A memorial page on Facebook was set up for Joyner-Francis and on Twitter the hashtag “#RIPAmy” began to circulate.

“My heart bleeds for the family,” Wilmington Mayor Dennis P. Williams said at a press conference. “Things like this shouldn’t happen.”

