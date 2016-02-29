'AMY' -- a shattering biographical portrait of Amy Winehouse -- wins Oscar for Best Documentary

The 2015 film, “Amy,“ based on the life of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, became the highest-grossing British documentary film ever and has now won the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

We recently sat down with the director Asif Kapadia, who discussed the transformations that take place in the film.

“Amy looks at the camera and looks at the audience all the way through the film, and what happens is, we, the person looking at her, change,” he says. “We start off as Amy’s friends, we become her manager, we become her boyfriend, we become the paparazzi eventually and her relationship with the camera changes during the film.”

Kapadia continues, “I want people who really didn’t like Amy to go and see ‘Amy’. It’s not just about appealing to the hardcore fan. It’s about speaking to the people who really think they’re not interested and getting them to fall in love with Amy Winehouse.”

Producer/Editor: Josh Wolff

Cinematography: David Fang

Special Thanks: A24, Sam Rega

