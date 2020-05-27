The white woman who called 911 after a black bird-watcher asked her to leash her dog has 'voluntarily surrendered' her pet to an animal rescue

Melody Cooper/Twitter Amy Cooper trended after a confrontation with a black man who asked her to leash her dog in Manhattan’s Central Park.

More than 22.8 million people have watched a video of Amy Cooper, a white woman, calling 911 and alleging that there was an “African-American man threatening” her.

In reality, Christian Cooper, who is black and enjoys bird watching, asked Amy Cooper to put her dog on its leash while they were in Central Park in Manhattan.

The Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc. has since announced that the woman has “voluntarily surrendered” her dog, confirming that “he is safe and in good health.”

The white woman who called the police after a black bird-watcher asked her to put her pet on a leash in New York’s Central Park gained infamy not only for accusing the man of threatening her life, also appearing to choke her dog.

Now, she’s given it up.

Melody Cooper shared a video of the Central Park interaction on Twitter Monday, where it’s been viewed over 22.8 million times as of Tuesday morning. The footage was filmed by Melody’s brother, Christian Cooper, who requested the woman to “put her dog on the leash” in a protected area of the park.

Melody Cooper told Insider that her brother “has been working along with other birders in Central Park to get dog walkers to keep their dogs on the leash in the Ramble part of Central Park.” The rule is part of the city’s legal code.

Instead of leashing her dog, Amy Cooper, who is unrelated to Melody and Christian, called 911.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

In the hours after Amy Cooper went viral, the Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc. shared on Facebook that she has “voluntarily surrendered” her pet to the organisation.

The dog was adopted from the animal rescue a few years back and is now back in its care where “he is safe and in good health,” the group wrote.

Amy Cooper has since apologised for the ruckus, telling NBC News, “I sincerely and humbly apologise to everyone, especially to that man, his family. It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologise to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended … everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”

Having been put on administrative leave by her employer, the investment management company Franklin Templeton, she also told CNN: “I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way.”

