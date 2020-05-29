It's a bad week to be an Amy Cooper

Melody Cooper/Twitter Amy Cooper trended Monday after a confrontation with a black man who asked her to leash her dog in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Several women named Amy Cooper have found themselves on the receiving end of online hate this week.

People angry with the Amy Cooper who called police on a Central Park bird-watcher have mistaken them for her.

Two women named Amy Cooper told Insider that when the messages started rolling in, they weren’t yet familiar with the now-infamous incident.

Amy Cooper is a 37-year-old physical therapist who lives in Manhattan.

She’s white. She sometimes visits Central Park to go running. But she’s not that Amy Cooper.

For the last week, though, she has received dozens of social media messages, friend requests, and phone calls from angry people – more than 90% of them men – who believe that she is the Amy Cooper who called police on a black man who was bird watching in Central Park on Monday, she told Insider.

And she’s not the only Amy Cooper that this has happened to. A “mummy influencer” in the UK has also been subjected to an outpouring of hate mail because of her common name.

“Monday night I started getting these Facebook message requests. There were three or four in a row, just kind of threatening – ‘People are going to come for you.’ ‘You’re a horrible person,’ ‘You’re a terrible racist,’ the New York Cooper (but, again, not that New York Cooper) told Insider. “I was just doing my work and enjoying the day. I thought I must have been hacked.”

Almost immediately after the first messages started rolling in, Cooper’s friend sent her a link to a story about the Central Park incident in which a different New York Amy Cooper was filmed calling police after a black bird-watcher, named Christian Cooper, asked her to put her dog on a leash. In the video, Amy Cooper told Christian she’d tell the police there’s an “African American man threatening my life” before she made the call. The video sparked widespread outrage, led to her being fired from her job, and civic groups have called for her to be banned from the park.

But the whole incident had nothing to do with other Amy Coopers of the world.

This Amy Cooper is a cat person

The video also gained infamy because Cooper not only accused the man of threatening her life, but also appearing to choke her dog. Physical therapist Cooper in New York, though, doesn’t have a dog. She has two cats: Picasso and Matisse.

It was her self-described status as a “cat lady” that helped some of her friends and family know right off the bat that she couldn’t possibly be the woman from Central Park, she said.

They, too, started reaching out with messages of support.

The hateful messages, though, outweighed the others. Most were incoherent and filled with rage. The seven or so voicemails she received were left, primarily, by angry men calling her names.

“Of all the places to be a racist timid little Karen. In CENTRAL PARK? you dumb ugly bitch,” one man wrote in a Facebook message viewed by Insider. “Watching you lose everything is going to be so sweet, Karen.”

“I hear you’ve been reported to animal control,” another said. “Expect a knock at your door.”

Amy Cooper This Amy Cooper of Manhattan, is not the woman who called police on a black Central Park bird watcher.

Cooper said she wasn’t really worried about her safety because she left the city over the weekend and intends to stay away for a few weeks. She just blocked the accounts as messages came in and changed some of her privacy settings.

She responded to a few of the social media users to let them know they had the wrong Cooper, and also to remind them how common her name is. She’s still waiting for the misplaced outrage to fade away.

The UK Amy Cooper relies on social media for her job.

Amy Cooper of Dorset, UK, is taking a similar approach. But for this Cooper – a well-known parenting blogger – her presence on social media is an integral part of her job.

To fend off the comments, she pinned a Tweet to the top of her account letting people know they were harassing the wrong woman, on the wrong side of the Atlantic.

Fun facts about me:

1. I live in the U.K.

2. I’ve never been to New York but would love to one day.

3. I’m 6 months pregnant and waking up to death threats because I have the same name as someone who did something bad isn’t appreciated✌???? — Everything Mummy (@AmyCooperEM) May 26, 2020

“I’ve had a couple of hundred messages. Around one in five was a case of mistaken identity and sadly 99% of these were from men,” UK Cooper told Insider in an email. “Comments included death threats and people claiming they would track me down. However, the remaining 80% were supportive. Most people are smart enough to see straight away that I’m an entirely different person in an entirely different country!”

When the threats first started arriving, Cooper, who is six months pregnant and has three young children, was worried about her safety. Once she started reading about the incident, though, she realised it was in New York and she wasn’t in real danger.

“However when I realised it was in America I felt a little better as I am so far away,” she wrote. “I absolutely understand the strength of feeling around the story, but two wrongs do not make a right – sending abusive messages to someone, whatever the situation, won’t make it better.”

Amy Cooper is a popular name

A public records search for people named Amy Cooper shows pages of women around the United States and several dozen in New York, alone.

In fact, Amy Cooper (the cat-owning physical therapist) has had many mix-ups in Manhattan doctors’ offices and elsewhere.

One of the most memorable was years ago during the New York City marathon. When she picked up her bib, there was a note slipped into her registration packet.

“It said, ‘tell Amy Cooper that her husband loves her very much and wishes her luck’,” Cooper remembered. “I wasn’t married.”

As far as cases of mistaken identities though, the last week has been the strangest.

But Cooper said understands that people are enraged by the racism caught on video.

If anything, one of the more frustrating parts of being flooded by angry messages was seeing how many people seemed to be more concerned over the dog – who was ultimately given up to an animal rescue organisation– than they were for Christian Cooper, the black bird watcher, she said.

“I got really annoyed. The dog is not the story here,” Cooper said. “This is way bigger than the dog.”

