Amy Cooper, the woman who called 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park, has been charged with falsely reporting an incident

Amy Cooper was charged on Monday with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, more than a month after she called the police on Christian Cooper in New York’s Central Park on May 25.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanour, meaning Amy Cooper could face up to a year in jail or three years of probation if convicted.

In a video that was shared widely, Cooper told 911 dispatchers that “an African American man” was threatening her. Christian Cooper (who is not related to her) had told her to put a leash on her dog.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amy Cooper, who was filmed calling the police on a Black bird-watcher in New York’s Central Park on May 25 after he asked her to put a leash on her dog, was charged on Monday with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

Christian Cooper (who is not related to Amy Cooper) said he had asked her to leash the dog while walking through the Ramble, a popular bird-watching area with rules requiring dogs to be leashed.

In a video that was shared widely on social media, Amy Cooper could be heard telling 911 dispatchers that “an African American man” was “recording me and threatening myself and my dog.”

In the state of New York, falsely reporting an incident in the third degree means a person has reported something to a law-enforcement agency despite knowing it is “false or baseless.”It’s a Class A misdemeanour, meaning a court can sentence the person to up to one year in jail or three years of probation and charge a fine of up to $US1,000.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not release further information about the charges against Amy Cooper but urged anyone who has been the victim of false reporting to contact the agency.

“We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable,” the Manhattan district attorney, Cy Vance Jr., said in a statement.

In the days after the Ramble incident, Amy Cooper lost her job at a global investment firm and temporarily gave up her dog to a rescue organisation.

She also issued multiple apologies – which Christian Cooper described as sincere – but was criticised for not acknowledging that her actions were racist.

“Is she a racist? I can’t answer that,” Christian Cooper told CNN in May. “Only she can answer that. And I would submit probably the only way she’s going to answer that is going forward. How she conducts herself and, you know, how she chooses to reflect on this situation and examine it.”

He told The New York Times he was “uncomfortable” with the backlash Amy Cooper was facing and urged people to stop making death threats toward her.

“I am told there has been death threats and that is wholly inappropriate and abhorrent and should stop immediately,” he told CNN. “I find it strange that people who were upset that … that she tried to bring death by cop down on my head, would then turn around and try to put death threats on her head. Where is the logic in that?”

Expanded Coverage Module: black-lives-matter-module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.