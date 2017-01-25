Fans are upset Amy Adams was snubbed for a best actress Oscar

The INSIDER Summary:

• Amy Adams was not nominated for an Oscar.

• She was previously nominated for best actress in a drama at the Golden Globes.

• The 42-year-old actress starred in “Arrival.” • Many were surprised by the snub.

Nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning. While sci-fi film “Arrival” was nominated for eight awards including best picture, adapted screenplay, and directing, many fans were surprised to see that the film’s leading lady Amy Adams was not among the nominees.

Adams was nominated for best actress in a drama at the 2017 Golden Globes. Isabelle Huppert took home the award for “Elle.”

Instead, Huppert, Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Emma Stone (“La La Land”), and Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”) received nods.

It would have been Adams’ sixth Oscar nomination. The 42-year-old actress was the heart and soul of the emotional sci-fi thriller in which she starred as a linguist who works to achieve communication with life from another planet.

Fans, journalists, and other stars took to Twitter surprised by the snub.

Comparisons to Leonardo DiCaprio’s long Oscar wait are being made.

A lot of fans think Streep’s nomination should have gone to Adams.

Yikes.

Hopefully, not a trillion.

This is true. “Suicide Squad” was nominated for an achievement in makeup and hair styling.

There’s always next year.

The 89th Academy Awards will be held February 26 on ABC.

Lots of great nominees to be happy about, especially in the crafts. But golly gee Amy Adams missing in Actress?

— Cory Woodroof (@CoryWoodroof47) January 24, 2017

Amy Adams was incredible in Arrival. Her performance anchored the film and more than deserved a nomination. #OscarNoms

— Allyson Laredo (@anywayimallyson) January 24, 2017

Dunno how Amy Adams got snubbed when they nominated Arrival for like every category.

— Kewl0210 (@Kewl0210) January 24, 2017

Sad for Amy Adams, Annette Bening and Taraji P Henson.???? Wish they’d expanded the acting categories. So many great performances! #Oscar

— Crystal Herrera (@CryssHerrera) January 24, 2017

How Amy Adams didn’t even get an #OscarNoms is genuinely beyond me, one of the best performances I’ve ever seen and not even a look in ?????

— Hywel (@Hywel_James) January 24, 2017

passengers, doctor strange and suicide squad got nominations, but Amy Adams and Taraji P. Henson didn’t pic.twitter.com/uSnUw5PIyp

— laura (@daisyrdley) January 24, 2017

Amy Adams is the female Leo DiCaprio when it comes to the oscars. ????

— Valarie Alemany (@val_alemany) January 24, 2017

amy adams is our new leo

— Joan Passey (@JoanPassey) January 24, 2017

Wait… Now that Leo has won his Oscar, has Amy Adams taken his place?

— Nick Savvides (@nicksav) January 24, 2017

#OscarNoms Streep gave a great Globes speech, but shouldn’t have gotten an Oscar nom for it. Too bad Amy Adams didn’t get slammed by Trump.

— Diannn (@bliss501) January 24, 2017

I fuc*ing love Meryl Streep But I wanted to see #AmyAdams name in that list. She desearves so much more #OscarNoms

— Irrequieta_mente (@QueenMaryna88) January 24, 2017

I love you Meryl Streep but Amy Adams deserved that nomination. Congrats to arrival though!!!!!!!

— Tanner Wink (@WinkTanner) January 24, 2017

Is it possible you may not nominate Meryl Streep every time she acts in a film. #AmyAdams would be grateful.

— sergi lloret (@sergilloret) January 24, 2017

Wait, where’s Amy Adams’ Best Actress nomination for Arrival? Oh I see, they had to give the spot to Meryl Streep for existing.#OscarNoms

— CinemaClown (@CinemaClown) January 24, 2017

How the hell do u nominate Meryl Streep over Amy Adams?! Adams gave one of the best performances I’ve seen in years in ARRIVAL… So dumb.

— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 24, 2017

This poll even snubbed Amy Adams what is happening? https://t.co/hVfNWX0STU

— AC (@applesandtweets) January 24, 2017

At this rate Amy Adams will have to do seven trillion performances before getting an Oscar

— Jonathan Cross (@JonathanCross93) January 24, 2017

How you gonna get suicide squad a nomination but not get amy adams one?

— sapnupuas (@chasewashere) January 24, 2017

