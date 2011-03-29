Amy Adams Is Lois Lane! (And Here's What 7 Other Awards Season Darlings Have Booked Since The Oscars)

Amy Adams has locked up the coveted role of Lois Lane in the forthcoming “Superman” reboot, reportedly beating out Jessica Biel, Rachel McAdams and Kristen Stewart.



Adams’ coup comes one month after the Oscars and the conclusion of awards season, during which the flame-haired actress was praised for her role as a tough-talking girlfriend in “The Fighter.”

And she’s not the only Academy sweetheart who’s already lined up a meaty project — far from it.

Plenty of nominees and winners have scrambled to capture Hollywood’s hottest in-development roles before their Oscars shine wears off.

David O. Russell has passion projects coming to the big and small screens. Russell (who helmed 'The Fighter') is currently working out a deal to direct a feature on B-movies king Russ Meyer. At the same time, he's teaming with 'Friday Night Lights' alum Connie Britton to dream up an FX series. Colin Firth will take on the Coen brothers. 'True Grit' nominees Joel and Ethan Coen's next film, 'Gambit' -- about an art curator more interested in the art of scam -- will star Best Actor winner Firth. Cameron Diaz will also star. The 'Winter's Bone' ingenue won the biggest female casting sweepstakes of the year to date: in Lionsgate's adaptation of the bestselling Hunger Games books (by Suzanne Collins), she will play the title role of Katniss Everdeen. The 'Facebook' director's name is being batted about in connection with Angelina Jolie's 'Cleopatra.' But the biggest thing on Fincher's agenda is 'House of Cards,' a drama series starring Kevin Spacey. Fincher will develop the show for Netflix -- with it, the rental company is dipping into original programming for the first time. Nicole Kidman will play Hemingway's great love. Kidman's nomination for 'Rabbit Hole' was largely obscured by talk of Natalie Portman and, occasionally, Annette Bening. But her post-Oscars project is pure Emmy bait: Kidman has the female lead in 'Hemingway and Gellhorn,' a HBO film about the marriage between author Ernest Hemingway and war reporter Martha Gellhorn. (Clive Owen will play Hemingway.) Hooper was a veritable belle of the ball after the Oscars -- several production companies courted him with their plum scripts. But it's an old classic that has reportedly won Hooper's heart: he will direct a blockbuster musical adaptation of 'Les Miserables.' Aaron Sorkin has a cable-news pilot in the works. First he delved into politics with 'The West Wing.' Then he went behind the scenes of a TV show with 'Studio 60 On the Sunset Strip.' Sorkin's next television effort will be a combination of both: he's mounting a drama set at a cable news show for HBO. Jeff Daniels is in talks to star. Maybe some female-driven action flicks will pass the desks of these Oscar nominees. Click here to see the most bankable action heroines out there >>

