This Amy Adams movie about an alien arrival looks like the sci-fi thriller of the year

Before giving us his upcoming “Blade Runner” sequel that’s shrouded in mystery, director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario,” “Prisoners”) has the sci-fi movie “Arrival” that is getting incredible word of mouth.

And this teaser that was released on Tuesday shows that the hype might be real.

In the movie, Amy Adams plays an expert linguist whom the military call upon to help find out if the alien craft that has suddenly landed on Earth comes in peace or is hostile.

Adam’s subtle acting and the typically gorgeous, haunting visuals from Villeneuve make this one we’re happy to watch out for.

Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker also star.

The movie opens November 11. Watch the teaser below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

