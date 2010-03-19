TOY OF THE DAY: Check Out This Sick Abu Dhabi Roller Coaster

Before deciding on where to spend your summer screaming at the top of your lungs, you may want to check out this new addition to the world’s roller coaster elite in Abu Dhabi.



Ferrari World is set to offer what might be the fastest ride in the world, and its opening this year.

You might want to stay a while to catch your breath, so check out all the apartment and hotel options development company ALDAR is building as well.

Check Out This Sick Abu Dhabi Roller Coaster >

