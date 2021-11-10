I spent $500 for a 20-square-foot room on a 30-hour Amtrak ride, where no space was left unused. Take a look inside.

I recently booked the cheapest private cabin I could on a 30-hour Amtrak train ride for $US500 ($AU676). The author takes a selfie after exiting an Amtrak train in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train ticket, per our reporting standards.

Called a Viewliner Roomette, the 20-square-foot cabin came with two beds, a toilet, and basic amenities. After exploring the tiny room, I felt it left no space unused. The author sits in her roomette. Joey Hadden/Insider

To get to my private room, I walked along a narrow corridor that you could only use single file and crossed three sleeper cars. A view of an Amtrak sleeper car. Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside, I found two seats, a table, and a bed above the seats that pulled down. The seats also pulled out into a bed. A view of an empty roomette across the way. Joey Hadden/Insider

A step up from sitting in coach, where you get one train seat and sit with other passengers, my private roomette had a door and blinds to cover up the windows. A view of the roomette from the author’s seat. Joey Hadden/Insider

Across from the window, my roomette had a sliding door that locked and curtains for privacy. A view of the locking door from inside the roomette. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the room had clever storage features that reminded me of a tiny home, like a pullout table between the chairs. The table is seen pulled out. Joey Hadden/Insider

The table had two fold-out leaves, too, for more counter space. The author unfolds the table for more space. Joey Hadden/Insider

In some roomettes (mine included), there’s a side table that swings open to reveal a toilet. Above, there’s a folding sink and mirror. The bathroom is shown opened and closed. Joey Hadden/Insider

With two seats to a roomette and no privacy curtain around the toilet, I was grateful to be a solo traveler. The author sits on the toilet in her roomette. Joey Hadden/Insider

Due to roomette availability when I booked my ticket, I had to switch partway through my trip to another roomette that didn’t have a toilet but still had a sink. There was a bathroom at the back of the sleeper car where I could use the restroom. The author in the restroom on the left and in her roomette on the right. Joey Hadden/Insider

One thing that surprised me about my roomette was the variety of lighting options, which seemed to be more than what you’d get in economy on a flight. The author turns on the reading light on her chair. Joey Hadden/Insider

I was also surprised to be able to control the temperature inside my roomette with a dial and air conditioning vents. I kept it cool in my room, around 66 degrees Fahrenheit. A view of a temperature dial and air conditioning vent in a roomette. Joey Hadden/Insider.

Since I got a roomette, my ticket came with a meal, which I ate in the dining car, and I thought it wasn’t too bad. A view of the dining car. Joey Hadden/Insider

I had braised short ribs, mashed potatoes, and a hard roll. While I didn’t love the meal as it came, I made a little sandwich out of the ingredients, which tasted better to me. The author dines on the train. Joey Hadden/Insider

The seats in the roomette folded out into a bed on the bottom level, and another bed came down from the ceiling and was suspended in the air. A view of the top bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

I decided to try sleeping on the top bed for a change of pace, and there were blankets wrapped in plastic available that I found surprisingly soft and comfortable. The author gets ready for bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

While I found the train movement through the night to be a little unsettling, I appreciated the dim, blue light on the wall next to me. It was my favorite feature of the roomette because it reminded me of my colorful night light at home. The author uses the train’s blue light just before falling asleep. Joey Hadden/Insider Read More: I took a 30-hour train from New York to Miami, and the motion sickness and terrible sleep were too much for me

Even though I didn’t sleep my best, I’m glad I went with the top bunk because of the blue light and the views I had in the morning. The author wakes up in the morning. Joey Hadden/Insider

Looking out the window reminded me that I was going somewhere and was a welcome distraction from the tight quarters. A view outside the roomette’s window. Joey Hadden/Insider