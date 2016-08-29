Amtrak will start using high-speed trains in 2021

Amtrak is stepping into the future.

By 2021, Amtrak will start rolling out 28 high-speed trains for its Acela Express service in the Northeast.

Scroll down for a closer look at the trains and Amtrak’s overall plan.

Amtrak is releasing the high-speed trains as part of its $2.45 billion investment in the Northeast Corridor. Amtrak The majority of that federal loan (a whopping $2 billion to be exact) will go toward the new trains, while the rest will help revitalize train stations and improve tracks to accommodate the high-speed trains. Amtrak The new trains will initially operate at 160 miles per hour, but have the ability to reach 186 miles per hour, according to Amtrak. Amtrak But the train's interior are getting an upgrade too. Updated features include improved WiFi, adjustable reading lights, more USB ports, more outlets, and better food service. Amtrak Releasing 28 more trains will allow for half-hourly service between Washington DC and New York during peak hours, and hourly service between New York and Boston. Amtrak The trains will also increase passenger capacity by 35%. Amtrak The new high-speed rail will also be 30% lighter, cutting down on energy consumption by 20%. Amtrak Amtrak is contracting with Alstom, the creator of France's high-speed rail the TGV, to create the high-speed trains. The TGV operates at 200 miles per hour. Amtrak The prototype of the high-speed train will be ready in 2019, with some rolling out for service in 2021. By 2022, all 28 trains will be operating. Amtrak Learn more about Amtrak's high-speed train here. (video provider='youtube' id='WH-3FsmU6KQ' size='xlarge' align='center')

