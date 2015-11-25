Why the heck is Amtrak still in business after losing money 44 years straight?

For 44 years, Amtrak has operated at a loss. It stays in business thanks to a healthy annual government subsidy of around $1b a year. It also benefits from the busy Northeast Corridor, which accounts for a large chunk of its overall revenue.

Their business model keeps ticket prices high, despite the fact that most Americans look to planes and automobiles for long distance travel. Is Amtrak worth it?

*This was originally posted in 2014

Produced by Graham Flanagan

