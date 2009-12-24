Holiday Travel Nightmare: Amtrak Trains In And Out Of New York City Halted

Your Christmas travel plans just got screwed.



The AP reports:

Amtrak says power problems have halted trains coming in and out of New York City.

Amtrak spokesman Clifford Cole says a low voltage problem near North Bergen, N.J., forced the railroad to halt trains into and out of New York’s Penn Station at around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

He says he doesn’t know what caused the problem.

New Jersey Transit spokesman Dan Stessel says trains on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Midtown Direct are affected.

Some trains are stranded just outside Penn Station. Others are stuck between Newark and New York City.

Stessel says the trains have enough electricity to power the lights and heat but not the engines.

Trains and buses run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are honouring New Jersey Transit rail passes.

