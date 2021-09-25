An Amtrak train has derailed in Montana, leaving multiple people injured

An Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday, resulting in multiple injuries.

A spokesperson told Insider the train was carrying 147 passengers and 13 crew members.

The train had reportedly been running between Seattle and Chicago.

An Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, leaving multiple people injured, a company spokesperson confirmed to Insider.

The spokesperson said five cars on the Empire Builder train derailed near Joplin around 4 p.m. MT. There were 147 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the train at the time, the spokesperson said.

It was unclear how many people were injured, and what their conditions were.

“Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers. Additional details will be provided as available,” the spokesperson said.

Photos posted on social media showed Amtrak cars laying on their side, off the tracks, as first responders, passengers, and crew members crowded nearby. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The Seattle news station KXLY reported that the train had been running between Seattle and Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.