Amtrak is offering 2-for-1 tickets on its private sleeper rooms

Courtesy of Amtrak The 2-for-1 deal starts July 7.

Amtrak has a 2-for-1 deal on private sleeper rooms from July 7 to July 17.

During that time, travellers who book a “roomette” on Amtrak for travel from July 13 through September 30, 2020, can bring a friend for free.

Roomettes are private rooms in the sleeping cars with two seats that convert into a bunk bed of sorts, as well as a private bathroom and shower.

Roomettes are not available on all Amtrak routes, and prices vary depending on the trip.

Despite nonessential travel within the US and internationally currently not being recommended by the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), many Americans are looking to get away safely this summer.

While they might be wary of hopping on international flights anytime soon (despite more and more places reopening), they are looking to travel domestically, staying closer to home than usual, and choosing road trips and train travel over flying.

In line with this, Amtrak is offering 2-for-1 deals on “roomettes” from July 7 to July 17, for travel from July 13 through September 30, 2020.

Travellers should note, however, that train travel comes with its own set of risks. As the CDC states on its website, “travelling on buses and trains for any length of time can involve sitting or standing within six feet of others.” While this risk may be minimized by booking a private room, there might still be bottlenecks when boarding and disembarking at stations, and in the aisles.

Amtrak Roomettes feature a private bathroom and shower.

Amtrak’s roomettes are private rooms in the sleeping cars with two seats that convert into a bunk bed of sorts. They have a big window, a private bathroom and shower, as well as towels and linens, according to Amtrak’s website. There’s also a dedicated sleeping car attendant who helps with meals and luggage, and provides turndown service.

Anyone booking a roomette will also get a meal included onboard, and lounge access at major stations, according to Amtrak’s website.

Amtrak has also released new safety and cleaning measures, from an increase in cleaning frequency to plastic dividers at customer counters.

Roomettes are not available on all Amtrak routes, and prices vary depending on the trip, but some examples include New York, New York, to Savannah, Georgia, for $US416 for both travellers one-way, Washington, DC, to Chicago, Illinois, for $US319 for both travellers one-way, Chicago, Illinois, to Denver, Colorado, for $US365 for both travellers one-way, Chicago, Illinois, to Minneapolis/Saint Paul, Minnesota, for $US193 for both travellers one-way.

To get the 2-for-1 deal, use this Fare Finder, or enter code V306 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app. Reservations need to be made at least three days in advance.

