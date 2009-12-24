Amtrak Restores Power To Trains But There Are Still Huge Delays And Some Trains Still Halted

Power has been restored for trains travelling to and from Manhattan’s Penn Station, according to Amtrak.



Some service was restored as of 11:36 on Wednesday morning. But with service halted since around 8:45 a.m. there are massive delays. Apparently many trains still cannot operate.

Amtrak Spokesman Clifford Cole said this morning there was a low voltage problem near North Bergen. He could not say what caused the problem. Many, of course, are speculating that it is related to the cold temperatures.

Only some trains are back up and running. CBS News reports:

Amtrak can’t operate its Northeast Regional and Acela trains between New Jersey and New York.

NJ Transit spokesman Dan Stessel says Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Midtown Direct trains into and out of New York are still stuck.

PATH trains and Port Authority buses are honouring NJ Transit rail passes.

Photo Credit: Twitpic user Brendan grey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.