I spent 60 hours on overnight Amtrak trains. Here are 9 things that surprised me the most on long-haul rides.

My train sleeper car accommodation was much more expensive than flying economy and took ten times longer.

This pricing is typical for the fall, which is the time period when I traveled, according to a recent Amtrak booking search. (For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train accommodations, per our reporting standards.)

Depending on the time and day, a flight from New York City to Miami in basic economy could cost around $100 round trip, according to a recent Google Flight search. A first-class round-trip flight would be similar in price to an Amtrak roomette, according to a search on Kayak.

While the train accommodations I booked offered more space, privacy, and amenities than a flight in either economy or first-class, I was still shocked by how expensive it can be to travel by train, especially since it can take ten times longer. A one-way overnight train between New York and Miami took 30 hours. That same flight is often approximately three hours.