I spent 60 hours on overnight Amtrak trains. Here are 9 things that surprised me the most on long-haul rides.

- I took 30-hour trips each way from New York to Miami on Amtrak.
- A few things surprised me about these long-haul, overnight train rides.
- Namely, how bumpy it was, the tasty meals, and that the train was more expensive than flying.
This pricing is typical for the fall, which is the time period when I traveled, according to a recent Amtrak booking search. (For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train accommodations, per our reporting standards.)
Depending on the time and day, a flight from New York City to Miami in basic economy could cost around $100 round trip, according to a recent Google Flight search. A first-class round-trip flight would be similar in price to an Amtrak roomette, according to a search on Kayak.
While the train accommodations I booked offered more space, privacy, and amenities than a flight in either economy or first-class, I was still shocked by how expensive it can be to travel by train, especially since it can take ten times longer. A one-way overnight train between New York and Miami took 30 hours. That same flight is often approximately three hours.
According to Amtrak’s website, roomettes are around 22.75 square feet, which, for reference, is a little bigger than a standard Twin-size bed, Insider reported. They can sleep up to two adults.
Amtrak also offers bedrooms that are around 45.5 square feet, which, for reference, is a little bigger than a standard King-size bed, Insider reported. They can also sleep up to two adults.
I thought the bedroom offered ample space to stretch out and move about, which made all the difference to me.
While I was impressed with the roomette’s use of space, having just 20 square feet of extra room to move around in the bedroom on the way home was undoubtedly a better experience for me.
Every time I stood up to walk through the train cars, I felt like I was on an airplane trying to use the bathroom during turbulence.
Sleeping was also more difficult with the constant shaking. I woke up often feeling disoriented.
My Amtrak roomette and bedroom also both had a temperature dial and air conditioning vents, and I was able to keep it cool in my room, around 66 degrees Fahrenheit. I wasn’t expecting to have control over the temperature during my trip, and this was a nice touch.
The breakfast tray included a sandwich, yogurt, oatmeal, a muffin, and coffee. This meal kept me full longer than the lunch and dinner entrees, which came with protein and a couple of sides.
In general, the food was decent. I thought it would be more like airplane meals, but I was surprised to find the meals to be totally edible and even enjoyable.
My Amtrak trips were full of surprises that left me with a better understanding of what it takes to travel overnight by train.
