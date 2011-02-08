An Amtrak Train Just Derailed And Is Blocking East Bound LIRR Tracks

An Amtrak train has derailed as is blocking east bound tracks of the Long Island Rail Road, according to My Fox NY.



From LIRR:

Due to an Amtrak derailment that is blocking one of the East River Tunnels, the LIRR will be required to cancel a number of eastbound trains this evening during the PM rush hour. Customers should also anticipate delays. Please listen closely to announcements.

Not only that, but the power was out for some time at Newark International Airport. It has grounded flights and created delays, according to NJ.com. There are some reports emerging that the lights are now back on.

