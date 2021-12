I spent $1,000 for a 45-square-foot bedroom with its own bathroom on a 30-hour Amtrak ride. Take a look inside.

In October, I booked an Amtrak bedroom sleeper car on a 30-hour train ride for $US1,000 ($AU1,393). If you plan a ride in January, the suite costs around half the price, according to a recent search on Amtrak’s site. The author takes a selfie in front of an Amtrak in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Amtrak For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train ticket, in accordance with our reporting standards.

The bedroom was about 45 square feet and came with two beds and a full bathroom. I thought it left no space unused. The author relaxes during a 30-hour train ride home. Joey Hadden/Insider Insider Sources: Amtrak

My Amtrak bedroom had a sofa that folded out into a bed, a bed that pulled down from the ceiling, and a chair that folded up out of the way. The room had a couch and a chair. Joey Hadden/Insider

To the left of the sofa in my room was a sink underneath a mirror with a handful of small towels next to it. Beneath the sink was storage for tissues and trash. Joey Hadden/Insider

To the right of the mirror was a cabinet where I could store toiletries and other personal items. The cabinet is open (R) and closed (L). Joey Hadden/Insider

There was also a private bathroom inside the bedroom with a door, shower, and toilet. The bathroom door is open (R) and closed (L). Joey Hadden/Insider

If a private, full bathroom is a necessity for you, the bedroom is your best option. The author sits on the toilet. Joey Hadden/Insider All Amtrak bedrooms come with a private bathroom. It’s the cheapest option for one, according to Amtrak’s website . Here’s my full review of what it’s like.

The bedroom had a table with two fold-out leaves that pulled out from the wall between the seats. The author’s laptop rests on the table. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the seating area was a small closet with three hangers for clothing you’d want to keep looking sharp. The closet is open (R) and closed (L). Joey Hadden/Insider

One thing that surprised me was the variety of lighting options, which seemed to be more than what you’d get in economy on a flight. The author takes a selfie with multiple lights on after brushing her teeth. Joey Hadden/Insider

Other features included temperature controls and a button to call an attendant, who was always prompt and nice. Controls for bedroom guests. Joey Hadden/Insider

The sofa folded into a bed on the bottom level, and another bunk-style bed came down from the ceiling. The author lies on the bottom bunk when it’s time for bed. Joey Hadden/Insider If you’re wondering what it’s like to sleep in a bedroom suite on an Amtrak train, I shared my full thoughts on it here

On the top bunk was more controls for air conditioning and lights, as well as a small storage pouch. The wall amenities on the top bunk. Joey Hadden/Insider

My ticket came with meals ordered from a separate menu for passengers staying in a bedroom, which I ate in the dining car. The author’s meal came oatmeal (L) and a breakfast sandwich (R). Joey Hadden/Insider I thought the meals weren’t too bad. My favorite was breakfast as it had the most variety of flavors.

I also liked the braised short ribs meal with mashed potatoes and a roll. I made a little sandwich out of the ingredients to make it taste better. The author and her favorite meal besides breakfast. Joey Hadden/Insider

After trying both a bedroom and a roomette, I thought the bedroom was the best choice for packing many amenities into a small space while still providing enough room to stretch out. The author plays video games on the train home to New York. Joey Hadden/Insider I previously detailed the key differences between the two rooms that made me decide the bedroom was worth the $US500 ($AU697) upgrade.