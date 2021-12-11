I spent $1,000 for a 45-square-foot bedroom with its own bathroom on a 30-hour Amtrak ride. Take a look inside.

- I recently spent 30 hours in a sleeper car on an Amtrak train traveling from Miami to New York City.
- For $US1,000 ($AU1,393), I booked a bedroom, which is about the size of a King-sized bed with a full bathroom.
- At around 45 square feet, my cabin made impressive use of a tiny space without feeling cramped.
In October, I booked an Amtrak bedroom sleeper car on a 30-hour train ride for $US1,000 ($AU1,393). If you plan a ride in January, the suite costs around half the price, according to a recent search on Amtrak’s site.
Source: Amtrak
For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train ticket, in accordance with our reporting standards.
The bedroom was about 45 square feet and came with two beds and a full bathroom. I thought it left no space unused.
My Amtrak bedroom had a sofa that folded out into a bed, a bed that pulled down from the ceiling, and a chair that folded up out of the way.
A bedroom is a step up from Amtrak’s roomette, which I previously tried. It had half the space for half the price.
To the left of the sofa in my room was a sink underneath a mirror with a handful of small towels next to it.
To the right of the mirror was a cabinet where I could store toiletries and other personal items.
There was also a private bathroom inside the bedroom with a door, shower, and toilet.
If a private, full bathroom is a necessity for you, the bedroom is your best option.
All Amtrak bedrooms come with a private bathroom. It’s the cheapest option for one, according to Amtrak’s website. Here’s my full review of what it’s like.
The bedroom had a table with two fold-out leaves that pulled out from the wall between the seats.
Next to the seating area was a small closet with three hangers for clothing you’d want to keep looking sharp.
One thing that surprised me was the variety of lighting options, which seemed to be more than what you’d get in economy on a flight.
Other features included temperature controls and a button to call an attendant, who was always prompt and nice.
The sofa folded into a bed on the bottom level, and another bunk-style bed came down from the ceiling.
If you’re wondering what it’s like to sleep in a bedroom suite on an Amtrak train, I shared my full thoughts on it here.
On the top bunk was more controls for air conditioning and lights, as well as a small storage pouch.
My ticket came with meals ordered from a separate menu for passengers staying in a bedroom, which I ate in the dining car.
I thought the meals weren’t too bad. My favorite was breakfast as it had the most variety of flavors.
I also liked the braised short ribs meal with mashed potatoes and a roll. I made a little sandwich out of the ingredients to make it taste better.
After trying both a bedroom and a roomette, I thought the bedroom was the best choice for packing many amenities into a small space while still providing enough room to stretch out.
I previously detailed the key differences between the two rooms that made me decide the bedroom was worth the $US500 ($AU697) upgrade.
Both are good choices but I’m booking a bedroom next time.