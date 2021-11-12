I paid $500 extra to upgrade my room on a 30-hour Amtrak ride, and I thought the additional 20 square feet was worth every penny

I recently traveled from NYC to Miami and back on Amtrak trains. The train rides took about 30 hours each way, and I had a private room in a sleeper car on both journeys. The author takes a selfie in front of an Amtrak sleeper car in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider The ticket to Miami cost about $US500 ($AU685) for a Viewliner roomette accommodation. The ticket back to New York cost about $US1,000 ($AU1,369) for a bedroom accommodation. For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train accommodations, per our reporting standards.

On my way to Miami, I booked a roomette, an approximately 20-square-foot private cabin that cost about $US500 ($AU685) and included two beds, a table, two chairs, and a toilet. A view of a roomette across the way. Joey Hadden/Insider A step up from sitting in coach, where you get a seat among other passengers, a roomette is a private space with a door and blinds to cover up the windows. According to Amtrak’s website, roomettes are around 22.75 square feet, which, for reference, is a little bigger than a standard twin-size bed, Insider has reported, and they can sleep up to two adults.

I booked a bedroom for the ride home, which was double the price for twice the space, an additional chair, a shower, and an enclosed bathroom. A view of the bedroom accommodation. Joey Hadden/Insider According to Amtrak’s website , bedrooms are around 45.5 square feet, which, for reference, is a little bigger than a standard king-size bed, Insider has reported , and they can also sleep up to two adults.

Both rooms offered complete privacy, came with complimentary meals, and used smart storage hacks that reminded me of a tiny home. The author’s meal and an Amtrak sleeper car. Joey Hadden/Insider Having a private space was the most important thing to me on this long train journey, and both rooms offered that. Both rooms also had some clever storage, like a table that pulled out between the chairs.

And I think I woke up feeling more rested on my way home in the bedroom simply because I chose the bottom bunk, where I felt less swaying and bumping from the train. You could select this option in either room. The author wakes up in a roomette and a bedroom. Joey Hadden/Insider If you’re bothered by the bumpiness of the train during the day as I was , I recommend sleeping on the bottom bunk in either accommodation.

But, while I was impressed with the roomette’s use of space, having just 20 square feet of extra room to move around in the bedroom was undoubtedly a better experience for me. The author sits in the roomette and dances in the bedroom. Joey Hadden/Insider I found 30 hours on a train to be overwhelming. As someone who deals with travel anxiety But staying in a bedroom made me feel more comfortable than staying in a roomette. I thought the bedroom offered ample space to stretch out and move about, which made all the difference to me.

Frankly, I don’t feel comfortable sitting for 30 hours. I could get my body moving in the bedroom by dancing around, while in the roomette, I felt too cramped to move very much. The author attempts to dance in both rooms. Joey Hadden/Insider To pass the time, get moving, and feel more at home, I took frequent dance breaks in my bedroom where I closed the curtains and blasted music in my ears. This felt freeing and satisfying, and, if I wanted to, I think I could have even done some body-weight exercises or practiced my karate moves.

It was also nice to have a big sofa where I could stretch out and put my feet up in the bedroom, whereas the roomette only had two single seats. The author lounges in both rooms. Joey Hadden/Insider Having room to lounge in the bedroom made me feel more relaxed throughout my journey.

All bedrooms have a three-mirror vanity, a shower, and – notably – a toilet behind a locking door. In some roomettes (mine included), there’s a side table that swings open to reveal a toilet. Above it is a folding sink and a single mirror. The vanity is seen in the bedroom and roomette. Joey Hadden/Insider After staying in a roomette with a toilet for the first half of my trip to Miami, I was moved to another room without a toilet for the remainder due to the availability of roomettes when I booked my ticket. I had access to a bathroom at the end of the sleeper car. When I was traveling home in a bedroom, I appreciated that the toilet was separated from the rest of the room by a door. I also thought the bedroom also had a nicer vanity with three mirrors facing each other, which made it easier to wash my face in the morning.

I appreciated the private toilet in the bedroom and think this is a great amenity if you’re traveling with others. With two seats and no privacy curtain around the toilet in the roomette, I was grateful to be a solo traveler. The author poses on both toilets. Joey Hadden/Insider There are only a few people I’d go number two in front of, but I prefer to be alone.