I paid $500 extra to upgrade my room on a 30-hour Amtrak ride, and I thought the additional 20 square feet was worth every penny

And I think I woke up feeling more rested on my way home in the bedroom simply because I chose the bottom bunk, where I felt less swaying and bumping from the train. You could select this option in either room.
If you’re bothered by the bumpiness of the train during the day as I was, I recommend sleeping on the bottom bunk in either accommodation.
But, while I was impressed with the roomette’s use of space, having just 20 square feet of extra room to move around in the bedroom was undoubtedly a better experience for me.
All bedrooms have a three-mirror vanity, a shower, and – notably – a toilet behind a locking door. In some roomettes (mine included), there’s a side table that swings open to reveal a toilet. Above it is a folding sink and a single mirror.
After staying in a roomette with a toilet for the first half of my trip to Miami, I was moved to another room without a toilet for the remainder due to the availability of roomettes when I booked my ticket. I had access to a bathroom at the end of the sleeper car.
I also thought the bedroom also had a nicer vanity with three mirrors facing each other, which made it easier to wash my face in the morning.
I appreciated the private toilet in the bedroom and think this is a great amenity if you’re traveling with others. With two seats and no privacy curtain around the toilet in the roomette, I was grateful to be a solo traveler.
There are only a few people I’d go number two in front of, but I prefer to be alone.
While you may feel sticker shock at the $US500 ($AU685) price difference, the extra space was worth every penny to me and upgraded my 30-hour journey from anxiety-inducing to comfortable and homey.