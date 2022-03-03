I travelled first-class on an Amtrak Acela train and thought the perks were cool — but not worth the $270 price tag

I recently spent three hours in first-class on the Acela Amtrak train from New York City to Baltimore, and while it was a pleasant experience, I don’t think it was worth the $273 ticket price. The author enjoys a first-class Amtrak ride. Joey Hadden/Insider

Acela is an Amtrak express train on the East Coast with only business and first-class seating. A view from my seat in first class. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Amtrak

Two weeks before my trip, I booked a standard Amtrak Acela ticket for $121, and spent an extra $152 to upgrade to first-class. (Amtrak did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on its pricing.) A car on an Amtrak Acela stopped at Penn Station in Baltimore. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Amtrak Insider paid for the trip, per our reporting standards.

Even though the fare I booked was about $100 cheaper than the same tickets in upcoming weeks, according to a quick Amtrak search, I didn’t feel the perks of first-class — including lounge access, meal service, and more space — were worth an additional $152. The author takes in the views with a refreshment. Joey Hadden/Insider

I got to NYC’s Penn Station at around 8 a.m. for my 9 a.m. train to Baltimore on a Sunday morning. Outside of NYC’s Penn Station. Joey Hadden/Insider

Since I arrived early, I made my way to the Metropolitan Lounge on the second floor. An entrance leading up to the Amtrak Metropolitan Lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Metropolitan Lounge is a quiet waiting area for select Amtrak customers with comfortable seats and free snacks and drinks. A view from the front of the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider

First-class passengers get in for free on the day of their trip, and business-class passengers can pay $50 to access the club. Rows of seating in the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the space was beautifully decorated and very clean. There were only a couple of other people there at the time of my visit. A view of the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider

I made my way to the snacks and confirmed they were complimentary. The snack counter in the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider

I was surprised and overwhelmed by the wide selection, which included Kind bars, cookies, popcorn, chips, and candy. Looking back on it, I wish I asked for a few more treats. Snack options in the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider

There were also free beverages like coffee, iced tea, and citrus-infused water. Beverage options in the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider

I ordered water, an iced coffee, and a Kind bar. The server gave me an extra one. The author’s free snacks. Joey Hadden/Insider

As I was waiting for my train in the peaceful, comfy space with my free refreshments, I thought it was nice, but I wouldn’t pay $50 for it. The author’s view from her seat. Joey Hadden/Insider

When it was time to board around 8:40 a.m., I found my gate easily and got on the train quickly. The boarding process. Joey Hadden/Insider

In first-class Acela cars, there are two seats on one side and one seat on the other. A first-class Amtrak Acela car. Joey Hadden/Insider

I was thrilled when I found that my seat was in the single row because I had a little more space to myself. The author’s first-class seat. Joey Hadden/Insider

Before I sat down, I placed my backpack in the overhead bin to maximize legroom. The author’s backpack in the overhead bin. Joey Hadden/Insider

The chairs were big so I thought they’d be comfy but they were stiffer than I was expecting. Below me, a footrest pulled out from the seat back chair. The author tests the footrest. Joey Hadden/Insider

Above me, I had access to two lights with two different settings, although I didn’t use them since my trip was during the day. Both lighting options in an Amtrak Acela. Joey Hadden/Insider

While I didn’t think the chair itself was that comfortable, I was grateful that it had the option to recline slightly by pushing this button. Seat controls on the train. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to my feet, there were two outlets to charge my devices. Outlets on the train. Joey Hadden/Insider

Similar to an airplane, a tray table pulled out from the back of the seat in front of me. The tray table in the upright position. Joey Hadden/Insider

Once I put mine down, a train attendant brought me complimentary food and drink menus. The first-class drinks menu on Amtrak Acela. Joey Hadden/Insider

For breakfast, I could choose between four options including an omelet or an empanada. I went with a fresh fruit plate and orange juice. The first-class menu on Amtrak Acela. Joey Hadden/Insider

The orange juice came out immediately with a glass of ice. The shakiness of the train made it rattle, causing me to worry it might spill. The author’s tray table with orange juice on it. Joey Hadden/Insider

Three minutes later, my meal came out, and I was surprised to find that it included a croissant, too. The author’s fruit plate. Joey Hadden/Insider

The fruit tasted cold and fresh. Every piece was just as juicy and flavorful as the last, which surprised me. The croissant tasted a little less fresh to me, but it was still warm and tasty. The author enjoys her meal. Joey Hadden/Insider

Overall, I was satisfied with my meal, but the combination of the service, the food, and the seat didn’t feel like it was worth an additional $152 to me. The author’s tray. Joey Hadden/Insider

The bathroom also seemed to be quite typical of a train bathroom in other classes, in my experience. I didn’t notice any special, luxurious touches that would make it feel more first-class. The bathroom in the first-class car. Joey Hadden/Insider

Regardless, I was a fan of the big windows that provided awesome views of the cities, forests, and bodies of water in between New York and Baltimore. Somewhere between Delaware and Maryland. Joey Hadden/Insider