I travelled first-class on an Amtrak Acela train and thought the perks were cool — but not worth the $270 price tag

Joey Hadden

The author is seen inside and outside the Amtrak Acela train
The author rode first class in an Amtrak Acela and enjoyed the experience, but didn’t think it was worth the extra money. Joey Hadden/Insider
  • I recently booked a first-class ticket on an Amtrak Acela traveling from New York City to Baltimore.
  • For $273, I got free meal service and access to the Metropolitan Lounge at NYC’s Penn Station.
  • While I enjoyed the experience, I didn’t think it was worth the cost of traveling in first class.
I recently spent three hours in first-class on the Acela Amtrak train from New York City to Baltimore, and while it was a pleasant experience, I don’t think it was worth the $273 ticket price.
The author sits in first class on an Amtrak Acela train
The author enjoys a first-class Amtrak ride. Joey Hadden/Insider
Acela is an Amtrak express train on the East Coast with only business and first-class seating.
A person sits alone in an Amtrak Acela First class car
A view from my seat in first class. Joey Hadden/Insider
Two weeks before my trip, I booked a standard Amtrak Acela ticket for $121, and spent an extra $152 to upgrade to first-class. (Amtrak did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on its pricing.)
An Amtrak Acela car stopped in Baltimore
A car on an Amtrak Acela stopped at Penn Station in Baltimore. Joey Hadden/Insider
Insider paid for the trip, per our reporting standards. 

Even though the fare I booked was about $100 cheaper than the same tickets in upcoming weeks, according to a quick Amtrak search, I didn’t feel the perks of first-class — including lounge access, meal service, and more space — were worth an additional $152.
The author looks on in the first class car in an Acela Amtrak train
The author takes in the views with a refreshment. Joey Hadden/Insider
I got to NYC’s Penn Station at around 8 a.m. for my 9 a.m. train to Baltimore on a Sunday morning.
The exterior of Moynihan Train Hall at NYC's Penn Station
Outside of NYC’s Penn Station. Joey Hadden/Insider
It was my second time leaving from Moynihan Train Hall. I find the $1.6 billion expansion of Penn Station to be well-lit, clean, and easy to navigate.
Inside the Moynihan Trail Hall
Inside the Moynihan Train Hall. Joey Hadden/Insider
Read more: I travelled through NYC’s new, $1.6 billion train hall on a recent Amtrak trip, and I’m so glad I’ll never get lost in Penn Station again
Since I arrived early, I made my way to the Metropolitan Lounge on the second floor.
The entrance leading up to the Metropolitan Lounge at Moynihan Trail Hall
An entrance leading up to the Amtrak Metropolitan Lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider
The Metropolitan Lounge is a quiet waiting area for select Amtrak customers with comfortable seats and free snacks and drinks.
A view of the Metropolitan Lounge at Moynihan Train Hall
A view from the front of the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider
First-class passengers get in for free on the day of their trip, and business-class passengers can pay $50 to access the club.
A view of the seating at the Metropolitan Lounge at Moynihan Train Hall
Rows of seating in the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider
I thought the space was beautifully decorated and very clean. There were only a couple of other people there at the time of my visit.
A view of the seating at the Metropolitan Lounge
A view of the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider
I made my way to the snacks and confirmed they were complimentary.
The snack section at the Metropolitan Lounge
The snack counter in the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider
I was surprised and overwhelmed by the wide selection, which included Kind bars, cookies, popcorn, chips, and candy. Looking back on it, I wish I asked for a few more treats.
The snacks at Metropolitan Lounge
Snack options in the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider
There were also free beverages like coffee, iced tea, and citrus-infused water.
Refreshments at the Metropolitan Lounge
Beverage options in the lounge. Joey Hadden/Insider
I ordered water, an iced coffee, and a Kind bar. The server gave me an extra one.
A coffee, a water, and two kind bars.
The author’s free snacks. Joey Hadden/Insider
As I was waiting for my train in the peaceful, comfy space with my free refreshments, I thought it was nice, but I wouldn’t pay $50 for it.
A view of the seating area at the lounge
The author’s view from her seat. Joey Hadden/Insider
When it was time to board around 8:40 a.m., I found my gate easily and got on the train quickly.
The boarding process on an Amtrak Acela
The boarding process. Joey Hadden/Insider
In first-class Acela cars, there are two seats on one side and one seat on the other.
A first class Amtrak Acela car
A first-class Amtrak Acela car. Joey Hadden/Insider
I was thrilled when I found that my seat was in the single row because I had a little more space to myself.
The author's first class seat on the Amtrak Acela train
The author’s first-class seat. Joey Hadden/Insider
Before I sat down, I placed my backpack in the overhead bin to maximize legroom.
The overhead compartment on an Amatrak Acela
The author’s backpack in the overhead bin. Joey Hadden/Insider
The chairs were big so I thought they’d be comfy but they were stiffer than I was expecting. Below me, a footrest pulled out from the seat back chair.
The author rests her feet on the foot rest
The author tests the footrest. Joey Hadden/Insider
Above me, I had access to two lights with two different settings, although I didn’t use them since my trip was during the day.
The lighting options in an Amtrak Acela first class car
Both lighting options in an Amtrak Acela. Joey Hadden/Insider
While I didn’t think the chair itself was that comfortable, I was grateful that it had the option to recline slightly by pushing this button.
A close up of the seat options on the Amtrak Acela first class seat
Seat controls on the train. Joey Hadden/Insider
Next to my feet, there were two outlets to charge my devices.
Outlets on the train next to the Amtrak Acela first class seat Amatrak Acela
Outlets on the train. Joey Hadden/Insider
The train began moving right at 9 a.m., and it felt faster and even more bumpy than previous Amtrak rides I’ve taken.
The author looks out the window of an Amtrak Acela First class car
The author looks out the window. Joey Hadden/Insider
Read more: I took a 30-hour train from New York to Miami, and the motion sickness and terrible sleep were too much for me
Similar to an airplane, a tray table pulled out from the back of the seat in front of me.
A view of the seat in front of the author with the tray table closed Amatrak Acela
The tray table in the upright position. Joey Hadden/Insider
Once I put mine down, a train attendant brought me complimentary food and drink menus.
A beverage menu on an Amtrak Acela First class car
The first-class drinks menu on Amtrak Acela. Joey Hadden/Insider
For breakfast, I could choose between four options including an omelet or an empanada. I went with a fresh fruit plate and orange juice.
Menu on Amtrak Acela First class car
The first-class menu on Amtrak Acela. Joey Hadden/Insider
The orange juice came out immediately with a glass of ice. The shakiness of the train made it rattle, causing me to worry it might spill.
Beverages on a tray table on Amtrak Acela First class car
The author’s tray table with orange juice on it. Joey Hadden/Insider
Three minutes later, my meal came out, and I was surprised to find that it included a croissant, too.
The author's meal on an Amtrak Acela First class car
The author’s fruit plate. Joey Hadden/Insider
The fruit tasted cold and fresh. Every piece was just as juicy and flavorful as the last, which surprised me. The croissant tasted a little less fresh to me, but it was still warm and tasty.
The author eats her meal on an Amtrak Acela First class car
The author enjoys her meal. Joey Hadden/Insider
Overall, I was satisfied with my meal, but the combination of the service, the food, and the seat didn’t feel like it was worth an additional $152 to me.
The author's finished meal on an Amtrak Acela First class car
The author’s tray. Joey Hadden/Insider
The bathroom also seemed to be quite typical of a train bathroom in other classes, in my experience. I didn’t notice any special, luxurious touches that would make it feel more first-class.
The bathroom on an Amtrak Acela First class car
The bathroom in the first-class car. Joey Hadden/Insider
Regardless, I was a fan of the big windows that provided awesome views of the cities, forests, and bodies of water in between New York and Baltimore.
A view out the window on an Amtrak Acela First class car
Somewhere between Delaware and Maryland. Joey Hadden/Insider
When I arrived in Baltimore, I was glad I got the chance to try the first-class experience. But next time, I’ll save my money and just book a regular ticket.
An Amtrak Acela at Baltimore Penn Station
An Amtrak stopped at Baltimore’s Penn Station. Joey Hadden/Insider

Joey Hadden