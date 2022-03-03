I travelled first-class on an Amtrak Acela train and thought the perks were cool — but not worth the $270 price tag

- I recently booked a first-class ticket on an Amtrak Acela traveling from New York City to Baltimore.
- For $273, I got free meal service and access to the Metropolitan Lounge at NYC’s Penn Station.
- While I enjoyed the experience, I didn’t think it was worth the cost of traveling in first class.
I recently spent three hours in first-class on the Acela Amtrak train from New York City to Baltimore, and while it was a pleasant experience, I don’t think it was worth the $273 ticket price.
Acela is an Amtrak express train on the East Coast with only business and first-class seating.
Source: Amtrak
Two weeks before my trip, I booked a standard Amtrak Acela ticket for $121, and spent an extra $152 to upgrade to first-class. (Amtrak did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on its pricing.)
Source: Amtrak
Insider paid for the trip, per our reporting standards.
Even though the fare I booked was about $100 cheaper than the same tickets in upcoming weeks, according to a quick Amtrak search, I didn’t feel the perks of first-class — including lounge access, meal service, and more space — were worth an additional $152.
I got to NYC’s Penn Station at around 8 a.m. for my 9 a.m. train to Baltimore on a Sunday morning.
It was my second time leaving from Moynihan Train Hall. I find the $1.6 billion expansion of Penn Station to be well-lit, clean, and easy to navigate.
Since I arrived early, I made my way to the Metropolitan Lounge on the second floor.
The Metropolitan Lounge is a quiet waiting area for select Amtrak customers with comfortable seats and free snacks and drinks.
First-class passengers get in for free on the day of their trip, and business-class passengers can pay $50 to access the club.
I thought the space was beautifully decorated and very clean. There were only a couple of other people there at the time of my visit.
I made my way to the snacks and confirmed they were complimentary.
I was surprised and overwhelmed by the wide selection, which included Kind bars, cookies, popcorn, chips, and candy. Looking back on it, I wish I asked for a few more treats.
There were also free beverages like coffee, iced tea, and citrus-infused water.
I ordered water, an iced coffee, and a Kind bar. The server gave me an extra one.
As I was waiting for my train in the peaceful, comfy space with my free refreshments, I thought it was nice, but I wouldn’t pay $50 for it.
When it was time to board around 8:40 a.m., I found my gate easily and got on the train quickly.
In first-class Acela cars, there are two seats on one side and one seat on the other.
I was thrilled when I found that my seat was in the single row because I had a little more space to myself.
Before I sat down, I placed my backpack in the overhead bin to maximize legroom.
The chairs were big so I thought they’d be comfy but they were stiffer than I was expecting. Below me, a footrest pulled out from the seat back chair.
Above me, I had access to two lights with two different settings, although I didn’t use them since my trip was during the day.
While I didn’t think the chair itself was that comfortable, I was grateful that it had the option to recline slightly by pushing this button.
Next to my feet, there were two outlets to charge my devices.
The train began moving right at 9 a.m., and it felt faster and even more bumpy than previous Amtrak rides I’ve taken.
Similar to an airplane, a tray table pulled out from the back of the seat in front of me.
Once I put mine down, a train attendant brought me complimentary food and drink menus.
For breakfast, I could choose between four options including an omelet or an empanada. I went with a fresh fruit plate and orange juice.
The orange juice came out immediately with a glass of ice. The shakiness of the train made it rattle, causing me to worry it might spill.
Three minutes later, my meal came out, and I was surprised to find that it included a croissant, too.
The fruit tasted cold and fresh. Every piece was just as juicy and flavorful as the last, which surprised me. The croissant tasted a little less fresh to me, but it was still warm and tasty.
Overall, I was satisfied with my meal, but the combination of the service, the food, and the seat didn’t feel like it was worth an additional $152 to me.
The bathroom also seemed to be quite typical of a train bathroom in other classes, in my experience. I didn’t notice any special, luxurious touches that would make it feel more first-class.
Regardless, I was a fan of the big windows that provided awesome views of the cities, forests, and bodies of water in between New York and Baltimore.
When I arrived in Baltimore, I was glad I got the chance to try the first-class experience. But next time, I’ll save my money and just book a regular ticket.
