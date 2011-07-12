Chilling Pictures Of The Amtrak Train That Collided With A Dump Truck

Peter Barnum, 35, was driving his tractor-trailer full of trash to Maine’s North Berwick dump yesterday when he locked up the brakes, slid through a crossing gate and into the path of an Amtrack train.



According to the Bangor Daily News, Barnum was killed and three train passengers, of the 109 on board, were injured.

The crash was heard miles away and the towering explosion shot more than three-stories high.

The Amtrack Downeaster

Photo: AP

The tractor-trailer

Photo: AP

Garbage and debris blown from the collision

Photo: AP

North Berwick

Photo: Google Maps

