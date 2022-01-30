5 things that surprised me when I visited Amsterdam’s Red Light District for the first time

I visited Amsterdam’s Red Light District for the first time in October.

Last year, I embarked on Cunard’s western Europe cruise — the cruise line’s first cruise to leave the UK since the pandemic — which stopped in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, for two nights.

Amsterdam was voted the second-best city in the world by Time Out in 2021, and around 2.5 million people from across the world visit the city every year, according to Dutch Art Institute.

The city is arguably best known for its Red Light District. This neighborhood is often visited by “nuisance tourists,” which the city’s government website says are often British men between the ages of 18 and 34, according to The Independent. They’ve been known to visit the neighborhood for bachelor parties or to visit sex workers in the famous red-light windows.

But I found there’s much more to the RLD than its reputation.