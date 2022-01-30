5 things that surprised me when I visited Amsterdam’s Red Light District for the first time

- Back in October, I visited Amsterdam’s Red Light District for the first time.
- While there, I interviewed a resident of the area and a sex worker, and toured the area.
- I learned there are plenty of misconceptions about one of the most famous neighborhoods in the world.
Amsterdam was voted the second-best city in the world by Time Out in 2021, and around 2.5 million people from across the world visit the city every year, according to Dutch Art Institute.
The city is arguably best known for its Red Light District. This neighborhood is often visited by “nuisance tourists,” which the city’s government website says are often British men between the ages of 18 and 34, according to The Independent. They’ve been known to visit the neighborhood for bachelor parties or to visit sex workers in the famous red-light windows.
But I found there’s much more to the RLD than its reputation.
The second-largest red light district, Singelgebied, has the highest percentage of blue light windows in the city — which are used instead of red lights by sex workers who are transgender — according to Last Night of Freedom.
The third red light district, Ruysdaelkade, is much smaller and doesn’t share the same nightlife. It is therefore considered a more discreet place to visit, the website added.
While there, I interviewed Brenda, a woman who says she quit her job as a nurse to become a sex worker. When she’s not working, Brenda said she spends her time at the PIC, where she speaks to the public, journalists, and women who have an interest in starting sex work.
While I didn’t see many police officers myself, I did notice several signs in the area, which warned people that they would be fined for certain behaviors such as urinating into the canals or drinking on the streets. There were also signs telling the public not to take photos of the sex workers.
During a group walking tour of the city, I was told by the tour guide that tour groups are no longer allowed to enter the RLD, likely to protect the sex workers’ privacy.
Around 4,000 people live in the De Wallen district, according to Amsterdam RLD tour, and a handful of them have taken part in “We Live Here,” an exhibition to promote respectful behavior from visitors.
The exhibition, which is next door to the PIC, was commissioned by the city council and has photos of some of the residents, alongside printed interviews where they explain why they enjoy living in the area.
Yung Carmiggelt, a local resident and participant in the “We Live Here” exhibition, told me it wasn’t always this popular. She said that when she first arrived 23 years ago, the area was considered dangerous as it was known as a hot-spot for drug dealers and knife crime.
Carmiggelt said it was both the increase in police cameras and “nice trendy shops” that made the neighborhood popular.