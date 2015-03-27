Massive power outage hits Amsterdam

Significant parts of north Holland are without power due to a fault at a high-voltage electricity station in Diemen, a suburb of Amsterdam, national grid operator TenneT said in an update on its website.
The outage caused traffic jams across Amsterdam this morning, Sky news reports.
Flights were also cancelled at Schipol airport, which had to switch to backup power.
Amsterdam’s Schipol airport is the fourth-largest in Europe.
Hospitals and trains were also affected.
A Twitter user posted this hectic scene from the airport after flights were cancelled.
