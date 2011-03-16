Check Out A Harlem Newsroom In 1938

The New York Times is running a slideshow highlighting work from Harlem: A Century in Images.



One of the photos depicts the city room of the Amsterdam News in 1938.

(It looks just like Business Insider HQ but with more fedoras.)

The weekly paper continues to exist today as part of the African-American News & Information Consortium.

Elinor Tatum is the editor.

