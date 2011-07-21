The Truth About AMR: Despite Huge Jet Order, Its Business Is Ugly

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

American Airlines ordered 460 “narrowbody jets” yesterday in a deal that could be valued at over $16.2 billion. The order is split with 200 737s from Boeing, and 260 new A320s from Airbus AA. But headlines of the record order overshadowed parent company AMR Corporation’s dismal second quarter earnings.



The company posted a $286 million loss, or loss of $0.85 a share. It also announced plans to spin off regional carrier American Eagle.

Barclays analysts Gary Chase and Brandon Oglenski explain why the market is wary of the stock:

AMR is expected to underperform the industry, so the new order is unlikely to change much in the near term. Earnings expectations were in line with AMR’s pre-announcement of soft revenue.

The new aircrafts bring AMR higher ownership expenses, and larger planes could not be deployed one-for-one without eating into revenue per available seat mile (RASM). While the new flights might give AMR the best fleet among its peers, it would also leave the company with the highest borrowing costs.

Are positive on the capacity cuts announced by the airline and the industry for the second half of 2011.

UBS analysts acknowledge that AMR is underperforming the industry, and believe the management is working from a difficult spot:

The company has cost, revenue and cash flow problems and the Eagle spin-off is designed to cut costs. The aircraft order was meant to address fuel consumption and maintenance expenses, and clear out an old fleet.

On the stock – “We see AMR as a very aggressive choice in the already risky airline sector and not one we would recommend. Its financial and strategic challenges are real and ongoing. We think AMR could be the best stock in the sector if everything goes right, but see it as precariously positioned should things (economy/fuel) go awry.”

