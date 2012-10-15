Lawyers Have Pocketed A Massive Amount Of Money From American Airlines' Failures

Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images

AMR Corp., American Airlines parent company, has been fighting a major bankruptcy case for about a year now.And no one loves that more than the lawyers.



The company is paying about $20 million a month to 34 law firms, consultants and advisers, according to the Tulsa World.

Just in case that number isn’t mindblowing enough, the company spent $77,676,873 in only four months on legal and consulting fees.

Those fees have retained some pretty big names.

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, Harris Finley & Bogle PC, and Yetter Coleman LLP are just four of the firms that have worked on the bankruptcy in the past year, according to Above The Law.

Of course, Dewey recently filed bankruptcy itself, so it’s likely that firm is no longer on the case.

DON’T MISS: While Law Grads Suffer, The Richest Firm In America Is Making Billions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.