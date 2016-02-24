A double amputee just won a state wrestling championship in Alabama

Hasaan Hawthorne went into the final wrestling match of his high school career undefeated, having already beaten the odds by making it that far as a double amputee. According to AL.com, Hawthorne’s legs were amputated when he was four months old because he was born without bones connecting his knees to his ankles.

Hawthorne won his final match to become the Alabama state champion in his weight class.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

